Mammoth Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,174.34 or 1.00055333 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

