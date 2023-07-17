MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$22.75

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.23.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$15.01 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.32.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Free Report ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.6306818 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

