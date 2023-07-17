LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

LZG International Stock Up 4.3 %

LZGI opened at $0.96 on Friday. LZG International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.75.

LZG International Company Profile

LZG International, Inc operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics.

