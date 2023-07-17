LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 428 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.76. 15,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,172. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

