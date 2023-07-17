LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.51. 7,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $95.78.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

