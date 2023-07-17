LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO remained flat at $51.74 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,886. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

