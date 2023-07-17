LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.01. 45,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.