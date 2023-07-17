Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $379.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

