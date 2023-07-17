Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.58.

LOW stock opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $235.07. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

