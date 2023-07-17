Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

