Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $74.21

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $74.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,469,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, "Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining."
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
