Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $376.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $383.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.