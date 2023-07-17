Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Short Interest Update

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 509,300 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 310,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 262,826 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,646 shares in the last quarter.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

Shares of ZEV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 91,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,296. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.51) by ($1.00). Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 185.55% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lightning eMotors from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles.

Further Reading

