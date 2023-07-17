Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $228,300.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,983,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,116,227.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,117. The company has a market capitalization of $585.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

