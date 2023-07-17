Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Lazard Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lazard has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

