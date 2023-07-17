Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.90. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 342 shares traded.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $775,698,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

