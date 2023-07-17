Lansing Street Advisors Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

VYM stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

