Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $94.82 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45.

About ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

