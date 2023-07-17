Lansing Street Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

