Lansing Street Advisors Increases Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 195.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

