Lansing Street Advisors Has $30,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1,725.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.11.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $414.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.54 and a 200-day moving average of $399.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $293.18 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

