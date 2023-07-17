Lansing Street Advisors Buys 2,533 Shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 140,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of QVAL stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $250.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

