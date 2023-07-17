Lansing Street Advisors Buys 24,173 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,173 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,175,000.

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

