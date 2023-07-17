Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

