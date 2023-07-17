Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.91. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $63.63.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.9891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

