Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $585.16 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $585.16 million and $17.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 633,188,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,265,755 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.