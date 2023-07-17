JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. 510,954 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.