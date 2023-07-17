JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEEGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 14,697 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $51.23.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

