JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNAFree Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Carvana Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.89) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

