JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.59. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,152 shares of company stock worth $11,567,060. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.