Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.16) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,300 ($29.59). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.30) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.88) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($28.58).

LON:JMAT traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,767 ($22.73). 92,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,658 ($21.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,786.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,983.01.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($21.81) per share, for a total transaction of £372.90 ($479.74). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.81) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($479.74). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($25.41) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($533.58). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

