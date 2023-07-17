John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

John Wood Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of WDGJF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDGJF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

