Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.27 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $297,274.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.80 or 1.00026279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00841199 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $290,357.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.