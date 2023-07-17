Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Boosted by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,864,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,303,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

