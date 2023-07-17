IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

ISEE stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,271 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $71,537,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 389.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in IVERIC bio by 16,488.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,316,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,337 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

