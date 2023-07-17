Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $25.26. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 66,282 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 8.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 183,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 313,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,857,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

