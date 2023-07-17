ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 180

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.32) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ITM Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Price Performance

ITM Power stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.