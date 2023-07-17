iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s Largest Position

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.57. 288,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

