iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lowered by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 795,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

