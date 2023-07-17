iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.68. 53,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

