iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Lifted by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 214.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SOXX stock traded up $9.36 on Monday, hitting $527.49. 501,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,652. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $529.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.50 and a 200-day moving average of $442.42.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.