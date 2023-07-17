iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $161.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.