iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.22. 8,254,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,708,865. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

