iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000.

MTUM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.49. 293,742 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

