iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $74,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,359 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.