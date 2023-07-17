iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 262,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 593,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 301,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWS opened at $19.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $494.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

