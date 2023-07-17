iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

