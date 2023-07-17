iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,366 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 6.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MBB stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

