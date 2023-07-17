iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a growth of 312.0% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTJ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,827. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.