iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.94% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,581,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,838,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MXI opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

